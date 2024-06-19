Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 0.8%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 22,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 37,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

