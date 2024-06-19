Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,285 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 264.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 12,093,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,152,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.