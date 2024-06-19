Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 3,076,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,352. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

