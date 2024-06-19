Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 5,868,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

