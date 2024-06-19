Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 319.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

CCI traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. 3,006,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

