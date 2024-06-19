Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CFG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,284,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,207. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

