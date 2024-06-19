Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hexcel by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,369 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

