Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 77,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,873. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

