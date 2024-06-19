Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is Compass Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,281. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

