Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.378 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$3,783.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3,720.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3,626.85. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$2,585.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$3,882.22. The company has a market cap of C$80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,008.33.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

