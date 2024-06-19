Contrasting Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Presidio Property Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ventas 0 4 9 0 2.69

Ventas has a consensus price target of $51.46, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ventas pays out -947.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $18.30 million 0.60 $10.15 million N/A N/A Ventas $4.50 billion 4.52 -$40.97 million ($0.19) -264.51

Presidio Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas.

Volatility & Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust 32.23% -20.71% -6.89% Ventas -1.58% -0.75% -0.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ventas beats Presidio Property Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio owns approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

