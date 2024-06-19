Core Alternative ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Core Alternative ETF Price Performance
CCOR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,084. Core Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.
Core Alternative ETF Company Profile
