Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.55. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1,451,762 shares.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
