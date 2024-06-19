Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.55. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1,451,762 shares.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

