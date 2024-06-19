Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cosmos Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,664. Cosmos Health has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.