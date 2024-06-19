Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.