Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $162.75 million and $11.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

