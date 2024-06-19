Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,993,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,159,691.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,993,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,159,691.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,030,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,522 shares of company stock worth $18,643,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,198. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -162.28 and a beta of 2.20.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

