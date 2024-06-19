Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Shares Down 0.6%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 66,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Crew Energy Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

