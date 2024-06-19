Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Update

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $168,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,777.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,703. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cricut by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cricut
Cricut Price Performance
Cricut stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 617,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,827. Cricut has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cricut Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cricut
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.