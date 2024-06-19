Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Update

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $168,213.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,777.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,703. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cricut by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cricut Price Performance

Cricut stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 617,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,827. Cricut has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

