CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.41 and last traded at $60.57. Approximately 903,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,201,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

