Critical Comparison: China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) versus Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Regal Rexnord’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.52 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -297.10

Risk and Volatility

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord.

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Energy Recovery and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $192.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats China Energy Recovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

