Critical Contrast: LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LeddarTech and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeddarTech N/A -631.07% -98.86% eGain 9.34% 13.83% 7.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of LeddarTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeddarTech $6.50 million 4.34 $370,000.00 N/A N/A eGain $98.01 million 1.89 $2.11 million $0.28 22.21

This table compares LeddarTech and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than LeddarTech.

Risk & Volatility

LeddarTech has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LeddarTech and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeddarTech 0 1 1 0 2.50 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

LeddarTech presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 410.20%. eGain has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.73%. Given LeddarTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LeddarTech is more favorable than eGain.

Summary

eGain beats LeddarTech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

