Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells £3,500 in Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,447.27).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRTM traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.95 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 208,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.01 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.70. Critical Metals Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.19.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

