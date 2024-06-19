Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells £3,500 in Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,447.27).
Critical Metals Stock Performance
Shares of LON CRTM traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.95 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 208,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.01 million, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.70. Critical Metals Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.19.
Critical Metals Company Profile
