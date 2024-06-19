Critical Survey: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BigBear.ai and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50 ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 158.40%. ON24 has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given BigBear.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than ON24.

This table compares BigBear.ai and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $155.16 million 2.05 -$60.37 million ($0.90) -1.43 ON24 $163.71 million 1.41 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -5.31

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of ON24 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -109.01% N/A -30.06% ON24 -28.35% -19.97% -13.20%

Summary

BigBear.ai beats ON24 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

