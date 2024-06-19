CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after acquiring an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,054,000 after buying an additional 210,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,850,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,104,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

