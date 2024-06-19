Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases 192 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.