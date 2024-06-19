Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 1,952 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,083,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of SU stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

