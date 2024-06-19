Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 250 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $273.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.