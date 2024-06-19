Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 28.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $303,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 24.5% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,400. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.52. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMLS. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

