Cwm LLC Acquires 4,831 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,148,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 95,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

