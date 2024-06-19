Cwm LLC Buys 18,406 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,768,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.