Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 8,908,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,579,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

