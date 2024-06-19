Cwm LLC Has $23.16 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,804. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

