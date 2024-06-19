Cwm LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.09.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

