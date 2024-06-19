Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $72,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,649 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,866. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

