Cwm LLC Purchases 11,062 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $36,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,921,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,511. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

