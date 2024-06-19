Cwm LLC Purchases 55,844 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,844 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $40,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $200.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,446,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,670,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

