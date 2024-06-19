Cwm LLC Purchases 747,906 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,906 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $177,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.