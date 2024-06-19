Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cencora Trading Up 1.1 %

COR stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.20. 1,349,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,246. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.