Cwm LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,578 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $54,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after buying an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

