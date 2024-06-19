Cwm LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

PGR stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $210.75. 2,722,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,503. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

