Cwm LLC Trims Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 316,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.38. 474,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

