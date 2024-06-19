Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $7,892,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 108,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

