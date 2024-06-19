Daniel Scheinman Sells 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.24. 2,890,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,988. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $344.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.01 and a 200 day moving average of $273.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

