Daniel Scheinman Sells 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.24. 2,890,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,988. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $344.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.01 and a 200 day moving average of $273.04.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
