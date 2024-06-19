Davis Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Davis Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $22,541,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $20,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $389.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

