Davis Capital Management Has $276,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 156,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 318,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 332,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,034. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

