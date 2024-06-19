Davis Capital Management Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. The stock has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $549.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

