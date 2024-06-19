Davis Capital Management Purchases 232 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NICE by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in NICE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $5,859,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NICE by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.62.

NICE Stock Down 0.2 %

NICE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.65. 766,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,645. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

