Davis Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Davis Capital Management trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 2.0% of Davis Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,036. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.06. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

