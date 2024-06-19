Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Update

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davis Commodities alerts:

Davis Commodities Price Performance

Shares of Davis Commodities stock remained flat at $1.12 during trading on Tuesday. 31,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Davis Commodities has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

Read More

